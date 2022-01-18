Mill at Pemaquid Falls Suffers First Major Loss January 18, 2022 at 9:56 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesHistorical Society Campaign Tops $150KThe Carpenter’s Boat Shop Shingles Mill AdditionHistorical Group Seeks Oldest Barns in BristolCarl Poole’s LegacyA Thoughtful and Supportive Community Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!