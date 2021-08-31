Mills Vaccination Mandate for Healthcare Workers Makes Sense August 31, 2021 at 3:57 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCoastal EconomistUpdate from Wiscasset Town ManagerMills Receives First Dose of Coronavirus VaccineLong-Term Lockdown Not ViableRanked-Choice Voting is the Future Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!