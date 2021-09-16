Misleading Information About Vaccines and Democrats September 16, 2021 at 11:57 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMaine’s Immunization Veto ReferendumCoastal EconomistKeep Our Community HealthyWe Can Conquer This Pandemic TogetherVaccinations and Global Warming Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!