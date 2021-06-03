Morris Farm Plant Sale June 3, 2021 at 11:08 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMorris Farm Plant Sale This SaturdayFour Spaces Left at Margaret Ellis Community GardenMorris Farm Plant Sale to Feature Heirloom TomatoesMorris Farm Plant Sale is May 19Students Transplant Seedlings for Morris Farm Plant Sale Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!