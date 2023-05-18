My Ambivalent Goodbye to Miles Memorial May 18, 2023 at 4:13 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWhy I Am Running for a Seat on the Waldoboro Select BoardClinton Collamore for SelectmanOpinion Based on FactsMick Devin is There for UsWhere has the Time Gone? Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!