My Experience with Juniper Hill March 4, 2021 at 11:34 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesGood Outdoor Work for ChildrenWhy I Am Running for a Seat on the Waldoboro Select BoardBrowntail Moth Caterpillars Present Challenge for Alna SchoolClinton Collamore for SelectmanJuniper Hill School Building New Barn Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!