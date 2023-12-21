Neighbors and Friends December 21, 2023 at 11:46 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesElectric Vehicles Are an Efficient AlternativeA Common BeliefLend a Hand to Help Elder Neighbors in NeedA Human LifeComprehensive Solutions to Food Insecurity Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!