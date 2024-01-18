New Harbor Destruction January 18, 2024 at 11:37 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesVote ‘Yes’ to Say ‘No’ to CorridorThe Battle of TarawaWillingness to WorkLosses Far Outweigh the GainsBristol Fire & Rescue Thanks Local Employers for Support Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!