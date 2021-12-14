New Law Protects Vulnerable Road Users December 14, 2021 at 12:20 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWhy I Am Running for a Seat on the Waldoboro Select BoardThe Wrong Side of HistoryClinton Collamore for SelectmanWiscasset Police Report75-0 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!