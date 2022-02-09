Newcastle-Damariscotta Residents, Businesses Need Broadband Access February 9, 2022 at 9:30 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesBremen Plans Broadband Forum for Feb. 29Bristol Discusses Completion of Broadband ExpansionYes on Question 1Consultant Presents Broadband Report to Bristol SelectmenEdgecomb Receives Grant For Broadband Project Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!