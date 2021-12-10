‘No’ on 4 December 10, 2021 at 9:15 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesYes On Referendum Voting For Waldoboro‘No’ on 4, ‘Yes’ on 5Alna, Please Vote ‘No’ on Article 4Wiscasset’s Town Meeting Could be a Short OneClinton Collamore for Selectman Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!