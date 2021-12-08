‘No’ on 4 December 8, 2021 at 8:47 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesThank You, WaldoboroClinton Collamore for SelectmanBremen Officials Say Ordinance Would Fix Problems, Opponents Voice ConcernsWhy I Am Running for a Seat on the Waldoboro Select BoardA Good Investment Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!