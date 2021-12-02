No Time for a Change in Alna December 2, 2021 at 4:55 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesClinton Collamore for SelectmanElection InterferenceRe-Elect Jann Minzy for Select BoardCollamore Has Our Interests at HeartWhy I Am Running for a Seat on the Waldoboro Select Board Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!