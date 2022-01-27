Praise for Levesque Article January 27, 2022 at 8:39 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMaxmin a True Servant LeaderMaxmin will Open New OpportunitiesMaxmin Represents a Different ApproachCouldn’t Elect a Better PersonA New Kind of Politics, a New Kind of Campaign Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!