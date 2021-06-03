Recommending Levesque, Parise, and Doherty June 3, 2021 at 11:12 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesA Tireless WorkerWhy I Am Running for a Seat on the Waldoboro Select BoardClinton Collamore for SelectmanSupport Parise for District 90Elect Parise for District 90 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!