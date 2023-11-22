Regarding the Shooting in Lewiston November 22, 2023 at 11:57 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesGun Control LegislationNew Report Addresses Substance Use, Mental Health Disorders‘Gun Control’ Isn’t Crime ControlCommittee Unanimously Backs Stover Bills to Improve Maine Response to Sexual ViolenceProposed Bremen Land Use Ordinance Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!