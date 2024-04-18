Revived April 18, 2024 at 10:31 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesAlewife Fish Eye Pudding Recipe Stays in FamilyCassidy Joins Merry Barn’s Summer Teaching Line-UpUnder the Big Top at Merry BarnMerry Barn Summer Camps Filling FastRegister Now for Summer Adventures in Creativity Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!