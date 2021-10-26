Select Board Changes Make Sense for Alna October 26, 2021 at 4:21 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesAlna Petition to Share Responsibility on Select BoardWhy I Am Running for a Seat on the Waldoboro Select BoardStaggered Terms and Shared Responsibilities is a Way Forward for AlnaClinton Collamore for SelectmanProud And Grateful Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!