Shame On You! August 19, 2022 at 4:06 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesAn Efficient and Professional OperationWhy I Am Running for a Seat on the Waldoboro Select BoardA Special ChristmasVaccines and Other ConcernsIt’s Not The Bus, It’s The Other Drivers Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!