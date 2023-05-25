Shine a Light May 25, 2023 at 3:47 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWhy I Am Running for a Seat on the Waldoboro Select BoardThe Courage to Step OutEmmy Trask-Eaton an Outstanding CandidateProud to Recommend Emmy Trask-EatonKim Andersson for Wiscasset Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!