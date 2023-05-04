Simmons for State Representative May 4, 2023 at 9:08 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesThanks to EvangelosClear Choice in District 91Fundraiser for Simmons Campaign April 15Why I Am Running for a Seat on the Waldoboro Select BoardEvangelos Independent Candidate For House District 49 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!