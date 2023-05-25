Some Inaccuracies May 25, 2023 at 3:46 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesParamedics Would Not Be Required to Receive Non-COVID-19 Vaccines Under New ProposalParamedics Would Not Be Required to Receive Non-COVID-19 Vaccines Under New ProposalHere is a Real HeroMy Ambivalent Goodbye to Miles MemorialMisleading Information About Vaccines and Democrats Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!