South Bristol School Vision May 11, 2023 at 1:30 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSchool Committee Plans Community MeetingWhy I Am Running for a Seat on the Waldoboro Select BoardSouth Bristol School Sees Enrollment RiseMidcoast MagicOnly in Maine Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!