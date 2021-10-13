St. Patrick Lost a Priest and a Friend October 13, 2021 at 4:16 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesOpen House and Tours for Historic St. Patrick’s ChurchSt. Patrick Project Raising Funds for Church RestorationSt. Patrick’s Blesses Statue of St. PatrickBishop Deeley to Celebrate 200th Anniversary of St. DenisBishop to Celebrate St. Denis 200th Anniversary Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!