Staggered Terms and Shared Responsibilities is a Way Forward for Alna October 13, 2021 at 4:13 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWhy I Am Running for a Seat on the Waldoboro Select BoardBremen Officials Say Ordinance Would Fix Problems, Opponents Voice ConcernsClinton Collamore for SelectmanToo Bad for Three ReasonsVoting Protects, Prevents, and Prevails Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!