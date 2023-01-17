Still in Exploratory Stages January 17, 2023 at 3:39 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesShame on Sen. CollinsSen. Collins: A Voice of Reason? Not So Much.Support for Senate Bill S. 51Incredible GenerosityThe True Greatness of This Community Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!