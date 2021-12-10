Stop Spreading Crazy Rumors December 10, 2021 at 9:14 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLCN, Volunteers, Businesses and Nonprofits Make Community Cares Day a SuccessBlueberries at Sheepscot GeneralClinic Organized and EfficientRequest Your Ballot on TimeHawke Was Our True Voice Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!