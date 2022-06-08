Stover a Champion of Working People June 8, 2022 at 10:04 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesKeep Holly in Maine HouseSupport Stover for District 89Stover a Voice for AllCan’t Imagine More Effective Women in GovernmentCommittee Seatmate for Stover Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!