Stover Will Serve All of South Bristol Well June 9, 2022 at 4:19 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWhy I Am Running for a Seat on the Waldoboro Select BoardCould Always Count on HawkeClinton Collamore for SelectmanWhat You See is What You GetVote Remains with Stover Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!