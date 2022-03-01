Student Athletes’ Masks? March 1, 2022 at 2:06 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesHow to Get the Job Done WellLincoln Academy Fall Athletics UpdateRobert Jones Appointed Coastal Christian PrincipalCHEER LOCALCoach Ober Exemplifies Qualities of Fine Coaching Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!