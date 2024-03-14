Support Adult Consumer Choice March 14, 2024 at 12:10 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesPackaging a Bill on Packaging IISen. Reny and Gun Control VotesWhat is Wrong with this Picture?Vitelli, Transportation Committee Advocate for Maine’s Lobster IndustryA Little Help Getting Out Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!