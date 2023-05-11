Support for Emily Easton-Trask for RSU 40 May 11, 2023 at 1:34 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWhy I Am Running for a Seat on the Waldoboro Select BoardSeeking Clarity at Juniper HillSupport RSU 40 BudgetYes on Alna School Policy ChangePre-K a Good Investment Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!