Support for L.D. 1917 June 8, 2023 at 2:01 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesEvery Vote, In Every StateMaine Voters Deserve BetterQuestion 4: Vote Yes, then Fix ItGood to Share Responsibilities of Alna Select BoardRanked-Choice Voting Really ‘Stinks’ Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!