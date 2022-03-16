Support Legislation to Help Farmers Deal with PFAS Contamination March 16, 2022 at 9:05 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesFarmers Need Help Cleaning up PFAFs ContaminationVote Hamilton: I Can’t! Will You?Thanks to Sen. Dow for Solar VoteWhy Clear Forests for Solar Farms?Committee Approves Vitelli Bill to Help Schools Purchase Local Food Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!