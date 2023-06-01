Tackle the Important June 1, 2023 at 1:42 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesHeartily Endorse Kristan and CulbertsonWhy I Am Running for a Seat on the Waldoboro Select BoardVote No on Alna Legal FeesProposed Change Unnecessary and UnwarrantedThe Character of the Riverfront Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!