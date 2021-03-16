Thank You, Nobleboro March 16, 2021 at 12:51 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWaldoboro to Apply for Grant to Update Breathing ApparatusDamariscotta FD Receives Grant for Extrication EquipmentFortman is a Dream CandidateNobleboro Receives $20K Grant Toward Jaws of LifeLocal Fire Department to Receive Federal Aid Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!