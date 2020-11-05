Thank You, Sproul’s November 5, 2020 at 9:02 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesEditorialWhy I Am Running for a Seat on the Waldoboro Select BoardDamariscotta Pumpkinfest UpdateAttention: Anyone Who Needs to Move AnythingGiant Pumpkins Arrive in Boothbay Harbor Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!