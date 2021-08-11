Thanks for 16 Great Seasons August 11, 2021 at 9:50 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesA Break from Running Larson’sOne of Our Community’s Strongest AdvocatesWhy I Am Running for a Seat on the Waldoboro Select BoardBe a ValentineA Gentle, Wise Man Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!