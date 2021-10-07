Thanks for 50 Years of Care to Country Manor October 7, 2021 at 2:38 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesStop the Vaccine MandateHeartfelt Thanks to Country Manor Nursing HomeDedicated Staff at Country ManorLend a Hand to Help Elder Neighbors in NeedYMCA for Everyone Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!