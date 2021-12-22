Thanks for Special Care at Glidden Cemetery Following Crash December 22, 2021 at 10:09 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesVote Yes on Wiscasset’s Question 2Cemetery Funds for ConsiderationNews Update — Four Pick-Ups Crash Through Thin Ice in Dresden, No Charges AnticipatedNearly KilledMotorcyclist Taken to Hospital After Accident in Bremen Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!