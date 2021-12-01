Thanks to Letter Writing for Setting Record Straight December 1, 2021 at 10:30 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesEditorial ChangesI Had to LaughOne Person One Vote?Why I Am Running for a Seat on the Waldoboro Select BoardClinton Collamore for Selectman Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!