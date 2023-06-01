The Best Answer June 1, 2023 at 1:57 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWhy I Am Running for a Seat on the Waldoboro Select BoardWiscasset Harbor Expansion PrematureVote Yes On 45Don Davis for Select BoardFiscal Responsibility for Wiscasset Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!