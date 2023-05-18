The Kind of Politician We Should Have May 18, 2023 at 4:21 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWhy I Am Running for a Seat on the Waldoboro Select BoardVote for PiehReal Political SkillsPieh: The Right CandidatePieh: Advocate for Maine Farmers Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!