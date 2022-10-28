The Vagaries of Politics October 28, 2022 at 3:25 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMaxmin Has the Right Vision for Central MaineChange of Guard Could Enhance Waldoboro’s FutureA Generation Ripe for TakeoverDiscipline – While It’s Still the AnswerWhy I Am Running for a Seat on the Waldoboro Select Board Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!