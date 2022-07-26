Timing Couldn’t Have Been Better July 26, 2022 at 3:39 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMoney TalksFact Check: Rainy Day FundSen. Vitelli Introduces Bill to Improve Dental Bill TransparencyDow Voted With Insurance CompaniesStover a Voice for All Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!