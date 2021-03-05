To A Generous Community March 5, 2021 at 8:16 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesThanks to a Generous CommunityA Big Thank YouHelp Us Help You: Jefferson Food PantryWhy I Am Running for a Seat on the Waldoboro Select BoardWaldoboro Food Pantry News Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!