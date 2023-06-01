True Commitment to our Town June 1, 2023 at 1:52 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWrite in Keizer for Damariscotta SelectmanIn Support of DougWhy I’m Running for Damariscotta Select BoardGrateful for All the SupportWhy I Am Running for a Seat on the Waldoboro Select Board Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!