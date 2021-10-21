Vote No to Long-Term Gallery Lease in Wiscasset October 21, 2021 at 10:41 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWater, Water Everywhere on Academy Hill RoadWhy I Am Running for a Seat on the Waldoboro Select BoardClinton Collamore for SelectmanVote Yes to Extend Lease AgreementTake Action for the Consumer-Owned Utility Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!