Vote ‘Yes’ on 4 December 10, 2021 at 8:54 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSelect Board Changes Make Sense for AlnaAlna Petition to Share Responsibility on Select BoardNo Need to Rush Select Board ChangesAlna Needs Strong First SelectmenWhy I Am Running for a Seat on the Waldoboro Select Board Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!