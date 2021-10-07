Vote Yes on CMP Corridor October 7, 2021 at 2:50 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNo CMP CorridorClose Out the Noise on Question 1CMP Garners Whitefield’s Support for Major Transmission ProjectClinton Collamore for SelectmanMills Signs Deal With Hydro-Quebec to Provide Corridor Electricity to Maine Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!